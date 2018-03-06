PPL preparing for another round of winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As crews continue to restore power from the winds over the weekend, PPL is actually calling back crews who were assisting customers in northeastern PA.

PPL says crews are still in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley, but the company is prepared to handle power outages that could occur tomorrow.

PPL says high amounts of heavy snow on tree branches can cause them to snap and fall on power lines. The company says it may take a bit longer to restore power, as the snow will make it difficult for crews to get to power supplies.

Jess Baker is the Regional Affairs Director for PPL, she is urging people to be prepared no matter what. “Today is a great time to stock your emergency kit, make sure you have batteries, flashlights. We recommend battery-powered lanterns instead of candles which can be a fire hazard,” said Baker.

PPL plans to bring more crews home if the storm has a big impact on power. Its also reminding customers to report and not touch downed wires.