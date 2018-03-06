Pennsylvania to warn homeowners of high radon levels

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nearly 4,000 homeowners in Lancaster and York counties will receive letters this month notifying them of high radon levels in their area.

The letters from the state Department of Environmental Protection and the American Lung Association will provide a coupon for a free radon test.

In Lancaster County, the letters will go to more than 2,400 homeowners in Colerain and Little Britain townships. In York County, letters will go to over 1,500 homeowners in Peach Bottom Township.

“Pennsylvania is prone to high radon levels. From years of data we know that some parts of the state have higher radon levels than others, and we want to get test kits into the hands of homeowners in these areas,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said. “We certainly continue to encourage all Pennsylvania homeowners to test as well.”

Radon is an invisible, odorless, radioactive gas that can enter homes through the soil and is a known human carcinogen.