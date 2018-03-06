PennDOT urges safe travel during winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT is urging drivers to be prepared for Wednesday’s winter storm.

Drivers who must travel should slow down and increase the following distance between other vehicles. It’s also a good idea to carry a winter emergency travel kit and keep your gas tank at least half full.

“If you have an emergency kit, that would be great. If you’re not traveling in an area where you don’t need one, that might not be a priority,” PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said. “You also want to make sure to allow enough time to get where you’re going because even with a little bit of snow, things still happen, so we want you to allow extra time to get to work and slow down on the way.”

Remember, state law requires drivers to turn on their headlights when their wipers are on.

Also, be sure to remove snow and ice from the hood and roof of your vehicle. State law states that if snow or ice from your vehicle strikes a vehicle or person and causes death or injury, you can be ticketed.