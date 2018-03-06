PennDOT prepares for winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT preparing to tackle the winter storm.

“We will have crews out there early, patrolling and treating the roads if they need to, but it looks like the bulk of what we’re going to get is going to actually come after rush hour which is great for us,” said Fritzi Schreffler, PennDOT spokeswoman.

PennDOT is urging to drivers to stay off the roads if they can. The agency is also reminding drivers to take it slow and prepare extra time for trips.

“You also want to make sure you allow enough time to get where you’re going, because even with a little bit of snow things still happen and we want you to allow extra time to get to work and slow down on your ride,” said Schreffler.

You can also check road conditions and where plows are through PennDOT’s 511 app.