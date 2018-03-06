PennDOT crews in Lancaster County will have special equipment for snow

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT officials in Lancaster County are ready when it comes to the forecasted snow.

Scott Tanguy, a senior highway maintenance manager, said they will have special snow plows staged in eastern Lancaster County. He said that’s where they expect the most significant snowfall.

Tanguy also said the plows will help with any drifting issues.

PennDOT crews will be watching 66 snow routes in Lancaster County.

Tanguy said there was no need to pretreat the roads ahead of the storm because they were still warm. He added that PennDOT will be paying close attention to areas where there are large stretches of farm fields.

“We do tend to have more issues with drifting in those locations,” Tanguy said. “That’s why we’re strategically staging our equipment, in case that takes place.”