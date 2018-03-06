Pedestrian fatally struck in Harrisburg

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A female pedestrian died after she was struck by a vehicle in the city Monday evening.

Police said officers called to the area of North 15th and State streets around 6:48 p.m. found the victim lying in the eastbound lanes of State Street.

The victim was unconscious and had obvious injuries to her head and legs. She was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center and later died from her injuries. Police did not immediately release her name.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Police said initial reports indicated the victim was walking south across State Street when she was struck by the vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s