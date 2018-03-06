Pedestrian fatally struck in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A female pedestrian died after she was struck by a vehicle in the city Monday evening.

Police said officers called to the area of North 15th and State streets around 6:48 p.m. found the victim lying in the eastbound lanes of State Street.

The victim was unconscious and had obvious injuries to her head and legs. She was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center and later died from her injuries. Police did not immediately release her name.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Police said initial reports indicated the victim was walking south across State Street when she was struck by the vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.