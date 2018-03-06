Opening Day for Axe-Throwing Bar in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Axe-throwing is coming to Harrisburg! The concept of the game isn’t new, but the sports facility is new to central Pennsylvania.

Opening Tuesday is Generation Axe, a new axe-throwing bar at Joe K’s Brewhouse in Harrisburg.

Ron Kamionka, President of Kamionka Entertainment Group which owns Joe K’s Brewhouse said you’ll be happy to know the activity is surprisingly safe, especially in a monitored atmosphere.

Canada, Axe-throwing bars are a soaring trend throughout the country, now in 50 states including cities like Philly and Pittsburgh.

Many historians attribute Axe-throwing to be an old Celtic sport, tapping deep into the Celtic people’s roots going all the way back to ancient times before being brought over to Canada.

The new facility will feature 18 axe-throwing lanes: 6 interior and 12 outdoor lanes (the outdoor lanes will be added in the spring).

Kamionka said many describe axe-throwing similar to darts, but more fun! The activity can be done on your own for fun or stress relief, in a group or as a team-building exercise.

Kamionka said safety is their number one concern. There will be onsite “axe-perts” to provide axe-throwing tutorials, etiquette, and supervision.

There will also be axe-throwing leagues and tournaments forming this spring.

Kamionka said players must be 21+ years old. Anyone visibly intoxicated individuals or with a preexisting neck, back, leg, or arm injury will be prohibited from participating on the course.

What’s the dress code? No open-toed shoes or heels. Wear something that will be comfortable as you lift the 2-pound axe above your head to throw.

Generation Axe is open daily from 4 p.m.-midnight at Joe K’s Brewhouse, 3523 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg. To learn more or make reservations call (717) 558-0710.