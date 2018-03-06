Man found with drugs, explosive during traffic stop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Elizabethtown man is accused of having various illegal drugs and an explosive device when he was stopped for driving a vehicle without the owner’s permission, police said.

Brian Staker, 43, had a bag of marijuana, 2 bundles and four bags of heroin, a large rock of crack cocaine, and a small bag of crack cocaine when he was stopped Saturday, Harrisburg police said.

Investigators said a search of the vehicle also turned up marijuana and cocaine pipes, a digital scale, and the homemade explosive device with a fuse.

A state police bomb squad disposed of the device.

Staker was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, and risking a catastrophe.