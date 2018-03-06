Man convicted of beating 62-year-old who asked for quiet

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Columbia man has been convicted of brutally beating a 62-year-old man who complained about noise last year.

Shakim N. McIlwain, 23, was found guilty in Lancaster County Court last week of aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related counts.

He will be sentenced after a background check is completed in about two months.

The victim went outside his home in the 600 block of Walnut Street on the early morning of Sept. 3 to ask a group of people to quiet down or move along.

The district attorney’s office said McIlwain punched the victim in the face and kicked him in the head while he was on the ground. The man sustained facial fractures and permanent injury to his right eye.

Another person in the group, 22-year-old Randy Howard, left a cellphone at the scene. Howard, formerly of Columbia, is also charged and is a wanted fugitive.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Columbia police at 717-684-2120.