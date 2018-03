HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Philadelphia man has been charged with stealing over $900 worth of sunglasses from a Hershey outlet store.

Andrew Alsbrook, 52, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday and was then released on his own recognizance.

Derry Township police were looking for three men suspected of Thursday’s theft at the Sunglass Hut in the Hershey Tanger Outlets.

They said their investigation found the other men did not participate in the theft.