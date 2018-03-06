Man arrested for threats at hotel, convenience store

Published:
Akwasi Afriyie

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was arrested after he threatened to kill people at an East Lampeter Township hotel and a nearby convenience store, police said.

Akwasi Afriyie, 29, became angry Thursday when he was told he needed a credit card to rent a room at the hotel in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East. He began screaming and stated he was going to “chop your head off” and “I’m going to kill you,” police said.

He then left the hotel and went to the store where he began making threats that he was going to “start shooting,” police said.

Afriyie was arrested for terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 cash bail.

