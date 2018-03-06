Light rain showers later today transition to snow tonight, heavy snow east on Wednesday

Today is yet another calm before a developing Nor’easter. March has been quite the active month so far and this week will be no different. A weakening area of low pressure moving out of the Ohio Valley will bring more clouds and some light precipitation today. Rain showers will transition to snow showers late today as the storm coming out of the Midwest dies off. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s this afternoon. Another strong coastal storm will then form tonight into Wednesday morning making for some light snow overnight. Lows drop to around freezing.

The snow will intensify through Central PA after 7am tomorrow morning and then likely continue through the day. The farther west you live, the lower the snowfall totals from this storm. Some places west of Carlisle may struggle to get much more than an inch. Getting closer to Harrisburg and York we expect 3 to 6 inches of snow. Areas east of Harrisburg, including eastern Lebanon and Lancaster Counties, can anticipate 6 to 12 inches of new snow. This storm will intensify quickly just to our east, meaning that heavy, intense snow bands are likely to develop east of Harrisburg leading to higher totals. Snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour are possible during the peak of the storm making travel very difficult during the day for eastern locations. *This storm will bring such a tight snowfall gradient. Again to emphasize, western counties may struggle to see an inch of snow, while eastern areas could see up to a foot if those heavy snow bands set up just right.* The snow should taper by tomorrow evening’s commute (and likely sooner over western counties), but tricky travel will persist through tomorrow night.

Winds pick up behind the storm and a cold night is on tap leading into Thursday. Conditions stay breezy for Thursday and Friday, which helps to keep temperatures locked in the mid-40s. Another curve ball in the weather pattern is likely to get very close the Mid-Atlantic region by the end of the weekend. This storm could deliver some additional rain and snow, or it could completely miss us to the south and east. The timing of the next one looks like Sunday evening into Monday morning if it takes shape. As more updates come through for both storms, we will post them here online and show them on-the-air. Thanks for staying with us!