Is Farm Show deal a lease or loan? Should you care?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – At the Pennsylvania Capitol, you can frequently find choirs and student bands performing at lunchtime.

But you don’t always find harmony.

A recent House Appropriations hearing got heated.

“You signed it, sir,” said Rep. Warren Kampf (R-Chester/Montgomery) in an aggressive exchange with General Services Secretary Curt Topper.

A Democratic committee member tried to cool things down.

“Mr. Chairman, the red light’s been going on and off, on and off, this is getting a little bit obsessive,” the off-camera member said to no avail.

“He signed this agreement attempting to bind the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and I believe I’m entitled to ask these questions,” Kampf shot back.

Topper was taking heat for what was billed as a lease/leaseback deal for the Farm Show Complex that was finalized in late January. The state got $200 million now and agreed to pay back $375 million over 29 years, until June 1, 2046.

“It was approved in terms of form and legality and I felt 100 percent signing it,” Topper said in response to Kampf’s tirade. “Otherwise, I would not have signed it, sir.”

Since the money men will have nothing to do with Farm Show operations or events, lawmakers insist it’s a loan and not a lease and, they say, their approval was required per the constitution.

“It was done outside the process,” said Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland). “The checks and balances that we have in the state are there for a reason. The governor’s choosing to ignore them and doing debt for the commonwealth on his own.”

Gov. Rom Wolf’s spokesman, J.J. Abbott, didn’t refute that. He released the following statement:

“Governor Wolf made clear he would not cut programs that would hurt people or communities like transportation funds. House Republicans’ failure to pass a commonsense shale tax meant other actions had to be taken to balance the budget.”

Other actions like the Farm Show “financing agreement” that lets Wolf spend $200 million now. Future governors and legislatures get to pay for it later.

“I’ve never seen a contract like this,” Delozier said while cross-examining Topper.

“Has there ever been one like this before?”

When Topper responded that it’s a first of its kind for the commonwealth, she quickly shot back.

“That’s what I thought.”