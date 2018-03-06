How to adjust your child’s sleep in time for daylight saving

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Doctors say losing an hour of sleep can have an impact on your health and especially your children’s.

Dr. Zakko, a pediatrician for Geisinger Holy Spirit, says babies can become fussy, and school-age children can lose focus and energy if they don’t have an adequate amount of sleep.

He says preparation is key if you want to get your child’s sleep regulated despite the clock change.

If you or your child is having issues falling asleep and staying asleep, Zakko recommends that you visit your family doctor.