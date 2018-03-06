How Lyme disease affects your brain

Neurological Lyme disease is a serious illness that has been linked to bipolar disorder, Schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, eating disorders, and obsessive compulsive disorders.
In this week’s episode of the ABC27 podcast “On Deadline,” Kendra Nichols and guest-host James Crummel talk to Neurologist/Autoimmune and Lyme specialist Dr. Elena Frid and Tunpaugh Health and Wellness Psychological Consultant and PsychotherapistDr. Lynn Panattoni about symptoms, treatment, and misconceptions.
