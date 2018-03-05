Wolf says new map should be used for congressional elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is telling the U.S. Supreme Court it would cost tens of millions of dollars and confuse voters if the court stops current plans to hold congressional elections this year based on a new district map imposed last month by the state Supreme Court.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s brief filed Monday argues against a request by two high-ranking Republican state legislative leaders that the justices halt state court orders that threw out a GOP-crafted 2011 map and imposed a new map for use in this year’s congressional races.

Wolf’s lawyers argue that congressional races have already begun, with candidates starting to collect signatures last week to get on the primary ballot.

They say reinstating the 2011 map “would leave voters with whiplash about what district boundaries apply this year.”