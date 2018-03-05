Swatara police turning up HEAT to fight crime

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township police are launching a new crime-fighting task force.

The High Enforcement Action Team, HEAT, is made up of Swatara Township police officers and Dauphin County probation officers. The goal of the team is to detect and deter crime in areas in the township.

“We targeted high crime areas, known crime areas in our township, in some of our hotels and other known areas by our patrol units,” said Cpl. Tim Shatto.

The team also plans to take on the opioid epidemic by taking down drug deals. Swatara Township had 12 overdose deaths in 2017, and four already in 2018.

“We are attempting to battle the opioid crisis and so many of the crimes that are driven by the drug-related problems that we face,” said Shatto.

HEAT is modeled after Harrisburg’s Street Crime Unit.