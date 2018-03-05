Report: Anti-Semitic incidents on the rise in PA

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Last year, for the first time in a decade, hate crimes against the Jewish community occurred in every state, ninety-six of which were in Pennsylvania, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Some state lawmakers say they’ve been getting ready to fight back against hate crimes, ever since bomb threats came in last year to Jewish Community Centers across the country, including in Harrisburg and York.

“It really shook our community, it was the first time it had ever happened here in York,” said state Rep. Kristen Phillips-Hill (R-York County).

The ADL’s report says incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism against Jewish people have risen by forty-three percent in Pennsylvania over the last five years. It noted that many of the incidents occurred on school grounds.

That’s one of the reasons why Phillips-Hill has proposed a bill that would teach tolerance in schools.

“We can put important components into the classroom so that students understand that we’re all one community and we all need to take care of one another,” said Phillips-Hill.

She says it’s important for schools to teach kids about various religions and cultures.

State Rep. Mike Schlossberg (D-Lehigh County) agrees.

“We have to make sure that their curriculum is updated for unfortunately, the new climate that we live in,” said Schlossberg.

He’s also proposing a bill to combat all hate crimes. He says his goal is to create a system that would notify lawmakers when hate crimes occur in the Commonwealth.

“Anti-Semitic crimes are on the rise, but the truth is hate crimes, vandalism and acts of violence against all sorts of minority groups are increasing,” said Schlossberg.

Schlossberg says it’s important for state leaders to keep tabs on hate crimes so that they can create legislation that protects people.