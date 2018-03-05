Plow-able snow by Wednesday with another nor’easter

Tonight will bring partly cloudy conditions and it will be chilly. Lows will drop into the upper 20s. That cold air will set the stage for another coastal storm to develop tomorrow night and Wednesday.

A weakening area of low pressure will bring more clouds and some light wintry precipitation. This storm coming from the Midwest will die off, and another strong coastal storm will form Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Tomorrow will bring plenty of clouds and even some rain and snow showers at times. It will still be mild with highs in the lower to mid 40s. Tomorrow night into the day Wednesday, the precipitation will become all snow, with eastern PA getting hit the hardest. Our region is right on the edge of some of the higher snowfall amounts, but could still get a few inches. We will monitor the track of the storm today and start talking snowfall amounts soon. There will be a very sharp cut-off with our western counties seeing very little snow and the Poconos, Lehigh Valley, and Philly areas getting potentially over half a foot. The forecast is challenging so stay with us as we get more data in today. We will keep you updated for sure.

The pattern does not want to allow for a big warm-up yet, so temperatures in the 40s will be common through next weekend. The next storm to arrive could bring more steady rain and/or snow to the region by Sunday. There is a lot to follow in this forecast and we will stay ahead of it for you! March has been busy so far and will continue to be over the next week or so. Stay tuned!