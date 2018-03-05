Neighbors fighting Cumberland Valley School District’s plans to buy McCormick Farm

SILVER SPRING TWP., Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland Valley School District’s plans to buy the McCormick Farm are causing controversy in Silver Spring Township. School officials want the property to be prepared for a growing number of students, but some residents want the land to be preserved.

“Besides the McCormick history that took place here back in 1745, I mean…this is one of the original pieces of farm from that period,” said Christine Musser, who graduated from Cumberland Valley.

“It’s just not right,” said Scott Mehring, who lives nearby the farm.

The 116-acre lot is off of Old Willow Mill Road. Many neighbors say they are worried about an increase in traffic.

“We do have Route 11 running through it,” said Mehring. “There’s a lot of traffic from that, and we’re afraid we’re going to have even more traffic.”

The Natural Lands organization told ABC27 it has a conservation easement on the majority of the property and is talking with lawyers to do everything it can to protect the land.

But school officials say that deed still allows the land to be taken for educational facilities.

Superintendent Dr. Frederick Withum says current enrollment is more than 9,000 students, which means about 1,700 students have come to the district since 2010.

The Cumberland Valley School District sent ABC27 a statement, saying in part, “Based on this growth, the need exists for land that provides connectivity to our current campus. Additionally, we are stewards of the tax dollar and must consider land that is financially feasible for the district.”

Still, some residents want school officials to check out other options.

“There’s plenty of land that actually still is available for development in the township, and the school district could buy one of those properties instead of something that’s preserved,” said Frank Evelhoch, who lives in Silver Spring Township.

“If the school goes through with this, then the voices will be heard at election time,” said Musser.

Cumberland Valley’s Board or Directors is scheduled to talk about the potential land purchase Monday at 7pm.