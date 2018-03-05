Midstate company helped create set for Oscars

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – The Oscars had a little bit of Midstate flair.

“It was pretty much a dream come true,” said Keith Reilly, a project manager with Atomic Designs. “I’ve loved the Oscars for a long time, so when we got the opportunity to work on it, I almost couldn’t believe it.”

A team from Atomic Designs, near Lititz, helped to build some of the most elaborate sets for the movie awards show.

“They were used as both video screens and they had mirrors on them,” Reilly said. “At the very beginning of the show, when Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot were revealed, they were behind those panels. So they were video on one side and they rotated down so that the mirrors were showing with the molding.”

Reilly said their work started around Christmas when a team from the Oscars told designers what they wanted. After that, nearly two dozen team members like Mara Rooney spent thousands of hours meticulously crafting the details.

“On those panels, there are these windows and there is a treatment under the glass panels, and developing that treatment was tricky,” Rooney said. “We went through three different versions of what they wanted.”

Atomic Designs has created sets for the Video Music Awards, WrestleMania, and major recording acts.

Reilly said this may be their most prestigious project.

“I think it was gorgeous,” he said.

Reilly said he could not talk about the cost of making the sets.