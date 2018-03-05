Man dies in I-81 crash in East Hanover

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Schuylkill County man died after a crash Monday morning on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County.

Jonathan Meier, 30, of Oneida, was a passenger in a 2017 Kia Sportage that left the northbound lanes then struck a tree and overturned at mile marker 87 in East Hanover Township around 10 a.m., state police in Jonestown said.

The driver of the Kia had swerved to avoid colliding with a 2002 Jeep Liberty in front of him. The Jeep was turning left into an emergency vehicle crossover in the median, police said. Meier was ejected during the rollover.

Police said the Kia driver sustained moderate injuries.

The Jeep driver traveled through the median and headed south on I-81 but eventually returned to the scene, police said.

The crash closed the northbound lanes for about two hours.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Jonestown station at 717-865-2194.