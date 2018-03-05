Man charged with homicide after son, 8, dies from 2009 abuse

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A prison inmate serving up to 25 years in prison for the abuse of his infant son has been charged with homicide after the child’s recent death.

Antonio Flores-Feliciano, 35, formerly of Lancaster, was convicted of aggravated assault and related counts and sentenced in 2013 to six-and-a-half to 25 years.

His son, Addiel Flores, died at Reading Hospital in October. He was 8 years old.

An autopsy determined he died of head and brain trauma due to shaken baby syndrome and shaken impact syndrome. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

The district attorney’s office said Addiel was confined to a crib after he was abused in November 2009, and he couldn’t breathe or eat on his own.

Prosecutors said Flores-Felicano was the sole caregiver when the injuries were inflicted at a South Christian Street home. Doctors testified at trial that the baby was injured in a series of “violent shakings.”