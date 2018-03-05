Mail stolen from curbside boxes in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are warning people who used curbside mailboxes in Ephrata over the weekend to contact their bank and place a fraud alert on their account.

Police believe someone used a low-tech device to remove mail from the U.S. Postal Service mailboxes.

Investigators said any curbside mailbox could have been compromised, but they know mailboxes were compromised at Park Avenue and West Locust Street, North State Street and Duke Street, North State Street and Chestnut Street, East Pine Street and Washington Avenue, and South State Street and Orange Street.

The thefts occurred between Saturday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 9 a.m.

Police also recommended that people track any checks or sensitive mail placed in the boxes during that time to ensure the mail reaches its destination, or contact the payee and notify them of the situation.

Anyone has witnessed suspicious activity around the mailboxes should contact Ephrata police at 717-738-9200.