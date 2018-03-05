Missing teen found safe

By Published: Updated:

UPDATE: Police say the teen and the minivan were found late Monday afternoon. He is safe.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 15-year-old Londonderry Township boy who went missing with his grandmother’s minivan.

Dallas L. Saunders, a ninth-grade student at Middletown Area High School, was reported missing over the weekend, state police in Harrisburg said.

His grandmother told police that Saunders and her light blue 2005 Dodge Caravan went missing sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. The Dodge has a Pennsylvania license plate of JYT-5586.

Saunders is African American, six-feet tall, and about 170 pounds. Both of his ears are pierced. A photograph was not immediately available.

There have numerous attempts to contact him, but the results have been negative, police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s