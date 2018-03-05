Missing teen found safe

UPDATE: Police say the teen and the minivan were found late Monday afternoon. He is safe.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 15-year-old Londonderry Township boy who went missing with his grandmother’s minivan.

Dallas L. Saunders, a ninth-grade student at Middletown Area High School, was reported missing over the weekend, state police in Harrisburg said.

His grandmother told police that Saunders and her light blue 2005 Dodge Caravan went missing sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. The Dodge has a Pennsylvania license plate of JYT-5586.

Saunders is African American, six-feet tall, and about 170 pounds. Both of his ears are pierced. A photograph was not immediately available.

There have numerous attempts to contact him, but the results have been negative, police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.