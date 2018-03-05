Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival & Studio Session with Clarence Spady!

The Lancaster Root’s & Blues Festival is celebrating their fifth year in operation! We’re showcasing musicians from the festival as a preview of what’s to come.

Joining us today for a studio session is jazz guitarist, Clarence Spady. Performing professionally since the age of 5, Spady has a diverse background in jazz and blues music. Originally from Scranton, Clarence is visiting and gearing up for his performance in downtown Lancaster at the annual Roots & Blues Festival.

You can catch Clarence at the Chameleon Club at 7pm on Friday, March 9. To learn more about the festival, click the video above. To hear Clarence perform or listen to our interview, click the videos below.