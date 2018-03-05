Hundreds of thousands still without power in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – More than 100,000 utility customers in Pennsylvania are still without power following a destructive nor’easter that has shuttered some schools and left some residents unsure about when they can return home.

Hundreds of crews continued to work Monday to clear trees and repair power lines damaged by the storm that swept in Friday. But officials said some customers may not have their service restored until at least Tuesday.

The storm coated the region with a wintry mix. The governor’s office has said that roughly 587,000 customers lost power during the peak of the storm.

Dozens of schools throughout the state were either closed or holding delayed openings Monday due to power issues.

More rain and snow is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday, when another nor’easter could hit. But forecasters say the potential storm’s track remains uncertain.