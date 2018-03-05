Hershey restaurant week underway

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The sweetest place on earth is getting savory this week.

Hershey Restaurant Week returns from March 5-8. A handful of restaurants will offer two- to three-course meals from $12 to $35.

“I think the value and the price is great for lunch or for dinner. You’re going to have three courses and walk out of here full,” said Tom Moran, chef at the Hershey Grill. “Get that cabin fever out of the way. Get out and have a nice night out. We’ll do all of the cooking and cleaning for you. So it’s a good time to get out and enjoy it.”

Here is a link for more information on menus and prices.