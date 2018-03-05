Harrisburg bar to feature axe-throwing as sport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The newest pub game sweeping the nation is coming to central Pennsylvania.

Call it darts on steroids.

Generation Axe opens Tuesday at Joe K’s Brewhouse, at 3523 Union Deposit Road in Susquehanna Township.

First introduced in Canada, axe-throwing has spread to nearly 100 cities in the U.S. in the past three years.

You don’t need to be a lumberjack to play. It’s all about technique for both men and women.

“We talked to a couple of locations and they said that 60 percent of their customer base is female,” said Ron Kamionka, president of Kamionka Entertainment. “Just the last couple days of practicing, girls have thrown so much better than the guys. You’d be amazed.”

With axes and alcohol together, safety is a priority. First-time players at Generation Axe will get a training session.

Leagues and tournament play will begin in the spring.

Online: Joe K’s Brewhouse