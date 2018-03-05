Ex-supervisor waives hearing in $179K theft from Harrisburg schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former transportation supervisor for the Harrisburg School District is headed to court on charges she embezzled more than $179,000.

Dana L. Andrews, 38, waived a preliminary hearing on Monday and allowed all 118 counts against her to proceed to Dauphin County Court. A formal arraignment is scheduled for May 4.

Andrews was the district’s transportation supervisor from January 2014 until November 8, 2017. She resigned when the fraud was discovered.

Police said she created and submitted fraudulent invoices from Boyo Transportation and submitted the invoices to the school district for payment.

She’s also accused of altering Boyo Transportation invoices sent to the district to create overcharges. When the district made payment, Andrews would request a refund from Boyo then keep and cash the checks, police said.

Police said Andrews altered 44 checks. She allegedly added her name to 17 checks made payable to the district and forged 27 others using a Boyo manager’s signature.

She is charged with one count of theft by deception, 44 counts of forgery, 67 counts of unlawful use of a computer, and six counts of access device fraud.