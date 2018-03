DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at his home in December.

Rick E. Jones, 47, of Denver, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault regarding the Dec. 17 incident at a Main Street apartment.

East Cocalico Township police said Jones touched and rubbed the woman without her consent.

In an interview with a detective, police said Jones admitted to the conduct.