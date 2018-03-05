Author Spotlight: Kesha Morant Williams

Reifying Women’s Experiences with Invisible Illness: Illusions, Delusions, Reality provides a platform that recognizes that the experience of invisible illness is greatly influenced by context and personal circumstance.

The contributors to this book include women who exude diversity as it relates to race and ethnicity, career, religious experience, education, social support, and interpersonal relationships. From recent college graduates to senior level professionals, these women share stories that create a space to advocate on behalf of the individual who is chronically ill rather than focusing on the often-privileged perspective of medical professionals.

We’re chatting with author Kesha Morant Williams about her latest release and how it’s aiming to appeal to a wide audience.