LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Academy Awards have attempted to celebrate its storied history, and also atone for some of the film industry’s mistreatment of women and other groups.

Nostalgia, #MeToo and last year’s mistaken envelope fiasco factored in heavily during Sunday’s star-studded show, which gave its top honors to Guillermo Del Toro’s fantasy romance “The Shape of Water” and let Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty have a redo presenting the best picture award.

Kimmel said of the moment of cultural reckoning for inclusivity and sexual misconduct that the industry couldn’t turn a blind eye to bad behavior anymore, telling the audience, “The world is watching us.”

By the end of the show, the movie in love with movies – “The Shape of Water” – still won the top awards.