3 sought for theft of sunglasses at Hershey outlets

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Derry Township police are asking for help to identify three people wanted for stealing $900 worth of sunglasses.

The sunglasses were stolen Thursday from the Sunglass Hut in the Hershey Tanger Outlets.

One suspect had a beard and mustache and wore a New York Yankees baseball hat. The second suspect wore a red zip-up hooded sweatshirt and is described as weighing over 250 pounds. The third suspect wore an Eagles sweatshirt and is also described as weighing over 250 pounds.

Anybody with information is asked to call Derry Township police at 717-534-2202.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers may officer a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.