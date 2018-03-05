3 accused of plotting robbery in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men and a 15-year-old girl are accused of plotting a robbery at an Ephrata parking garage.

Jeffrey R. Garrett, 19, of Adamstown, and Colton J. Lynch, 24, of Denver, asked the teen to find a victim to assault and rob. The girl led the victim to the parking garage in the 100 block of East Locust Street where Lynch and Garrett assaulted and robbed him on Jan. 23, police said.

The victim told police that two men assaulted him, cut his elbow with a knife, and stole his wallet.

Police have a warrant for Lynch’s arrest. Garrett is in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.

The teen girl’s charges were referred to Lancaster County Juvenile Probation.