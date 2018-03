HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Every day ABC 27 salutes a military hero.

Today we honor Staff Sergeant Leon Ludt of Carlisle.

He served in the Air Force during World War II.

He was a ball turret gunner on a b-24 Liberator bomber plane and flew 51 bombing missions.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.

