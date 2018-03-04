Police seize drugs, cash from Lancaster parolee’s home

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster man on parole is facing charges after police seized drugs and cash from his home.

Officers searched Carlif Green’s home after agents from the Pennsylvania Probation and Parole spotted him driving. They knew he didn’t have a driver’s license.

They stopped the car along the 200 block of West King Street. Agents searched the car and found empty glass containers that smelled like marijuana. He was arrested and taken to the police station. Officers also found two small bags of marijuana and about 1.93 grams of crack cocaine on Green.

Agents then searched his home on Vine Street and found more marijuana and cash.

They seized at total of 784.54 grams of marijuana worth about $7,850, 1.93 grams of crack cocaine worth about $900, a digital scale, packaging material and $1,336 in cash.

Green is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Cocaine and Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked.

He is in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000.