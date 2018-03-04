Police: man killed in Schyulkill County rollover crash

PORTER TWP. Pa. (WHTM) A man has been killed died after a crash in Schyulkill County, according to State Police.

Police documents show that 29 year-old Joshua Hoppes went off the road and hit a large rock, causing the his car to go airborne.

State Police say that the car then rolled six times before coming to rest in a corn field.

Hoppes, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, according to investigators.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.