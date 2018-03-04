Police: man killed in Schyulkill County rollover crash

By Published:

PORTER TWP. Pa. (WHTM) A man has been killed died after a crash in Schyulkill County, according to State Police.

Police documents show that 29 year-old Joshua Hoppes went off the road and hit a large rock, causing the his car to go airborne.

State Police say that the car then rolled six times before coming to rest in a corn field.

Hoppes, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, according to investigators.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s