DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Londonderry Elementary School in Lower Dauphin School District will be closed Monday, March 5, for students, teachers, and staff.

Administrators say there are maintenance issue from the extended power outages after Friday’s wind gusts. The rest of the schools in the district will be open and operate on their usual schedules.

Kindergarten registration is rescheduled for March 19, 2018.

Administrators say they hope to have Londonderry Elementary open by Tuesday.