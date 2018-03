HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Some college courses end with a final exam, but one at Harrisburg Area Community College ended with a beer.

Students in HACC’s brewing sciences program worked with Zeroday Brewing Company to create their own beer called “Hoppily Yours.”

It is comprised of locally sourced ingredients from Pennsylvania.

