Ephrata Police: Drunk man resists arrests, kicks officer

EPHRATA, Pa (WHTM)– A drunk man kicked an officer while trying to resist arrest, according to Ephrata Police Department.

Officers were called to 883 East Main Street on Friday at 4:08 p.m after a report of an drunk person creating a disturbance outside a home.

They said while trying to arrest Brandon Conlan, 24, of Downtingtown he kicked an officer while trying to resist arrest.

Police used a TASER to calm him down.

Conlan is charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness.

He is currently in the Lancaster County Prison because he was unable to post $2,000 bail.