LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A person has barricaded himself inside a home in Adams County, according to State Police.

State Police were called around 4:00 this morning.

The State Police say an Emergency Response Team is currently on scene.

The person suffers from mental health issues, according to State Police.

He is reportedly the only one in the home.

