Convicted Allentown mayor encouraging supporters to write judge

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski, who is facing corruption charges, walks to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia during a break in a pretrial hearing. Pawlowski was convicted Thursday, March 2, 2018, of selling his office to campaign donors, a verdict that will force the Democrat from office. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A newspaper reports that the Allentown mayor convicted on dozens of corruption charges has launched a letter-writing campaign to try to persuade the judge to impose a lenient sentence.

The Allentown Morning Call reports that it has reviewed a text message in which Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski thanks supporters and adds “What we truly need right now is for people to write a letter to the judge on my behalf.”

The 52-year-old Democrat told the paper Saturday that “hundreds” have said they will write.

Pawlowski was convicted of strong-arming vendors for campaign cash in a wide-ranging scheme meant to fuel his ambitions for statewide office.

Federal prosecutors and the Democratic governor have called on him to resign immediately, something he must do eventually under state law and the city charter.

