MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County adoption group raised money for dogs and cats in need.

Chance for Life Rescue held its “Fur Love Gala” at Acorn Farms Saturday.

The money raised will go toward Project Forever Home – a place for older and special needs animals to live out the rest of their lives.

ABC27 anchor Valerie Pritchett served as emcee.

