SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pa. (WHTM) – Windy conditions created problems on land and in the air as homes were damaged and flights were cancelled.

PPL says more than 10,000 customers were without power.

Several flights were cancelled at Harrisburg International Airport as pilots dealt with crosswinds as they approached the runway.

