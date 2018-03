HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Every day ABC 27 honors a military hero.

Today we honor Staff Sergeant James Hoover and his brother, Airman First Class Jay Hoover.

They are both from New Cumberland, and both served in the Air Force.

James served in the Korean War and Jay served from 1955 to 1959.

We Salute You, and thank you for your service.

