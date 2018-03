HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — .Thousands of people across the Midstate are still without power after Friday’s storm.

Utility crews are working to fix outages throughout the region. As of Saturday evening, PPL reports 2,600 customers without power in Lancaster and Dauphin counties. More than 7,000 Med-Ed customers in Central PA don’t have power, with Lebanon and York counties hit the hardest.

Utility companies say some power may not be restored until Monday.