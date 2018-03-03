Suspected arsonist shot by York City Police, State Police investigating

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)– A suspected arsonist is in stable condition after being shot by York City Police officers, according to a release from the York City Mayor’s Office.

Firefighters were called to the scene of  a fire around 6 p.m. near Carlisle and Pennsylvania Avenue. A bystander told them that someone suspicious was in a nearby backyard.

They said the suspected admitted to setting the fire and started throwing rocks at them while wielding a screwdriver type of object.

The police department was called to scene. When officers arrived, the suspect threw bricks at the them and pulled out a handgun.

According to the release, officers engaged with the suspect.

The suspect is now at York Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

State Police are investigating.

