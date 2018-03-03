Secret Service: Possible self-inflicted shot by White House

The Associated Press Published:
(Diego Cambiaso/Flickr Commons/CC BY-SA 2.0)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene.

President Donald Trump is not at the White House – he’s in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday.

The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person “allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line” of the White House.

White House press secretary says “we are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed.”

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s