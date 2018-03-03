North Korea rejects US preconditions for holding talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea says it’s willing to have talks with the U.S., but rejects preconditions and Washington’s demands that it must first demonstrate its willingness to denuclearize.

During the closing ceremony for the Olympics in South Korea, the office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced that a North Korean delegate to the Olympics said his country is willing to hold talks with the U.S. President Donald Trump responded by saying talks will happen only “under the right conditions

The Trump administration’s position is that North Korea must show a real commitment toward ending its nuclear and missile programs before any talks can take place.

On Saturday, the spokesperson for North Korea’s foreign ministry said the North would not accept preconditions for talks.

