North Korea rejects US preconditions for holding talks

FILE - This 2015, file photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong, left, during their visit to a military unit in North Korea. South Korea’s Unification Ministry said North Korea informed Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, that Kim Yo Jong would be part of the high-level delegation coming to the South for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea says it’s willing to have talks with the U.S., but rejects preconditions and Washington’s demands that it must first demonstrate its willingness to denuclearize.

During the closing ceremony for the Olympics in South Korea, the office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced that a North Korean delegate to the Olympics said his country is willing to hold talks with the U.S. President Donald Trump responded by saying talks will happen only “under the right conditions

The Trump administration’s position is that North Korea must show a real commitment toward ending its nuclear and missile programs before any talks can take place.

On Saturday, the spokesperson for North Korea’s foreign ministry said the North would not accept preconditions for talks.

